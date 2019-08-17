

16.08.2019 / 18:28





Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Jupited Fund Management PLC

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

08.08.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

4,998 %

0,01 %

5,008 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

5,09 %

0,01 %

5,10 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060



6176711

%

4,998 %

Summe

6176711

4,998 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Short Put Option



16.08.2019

Physisch

12500

0,01 %







Summe

12500

0,01 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Jupiter Fund Management plc

%

%

%

Jupiter Fund Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited

%

%

%

Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd.

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

4,998 %

%

5,008 %









Jupiter Fund Management plc

%

%

%

Jupiter Fund Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Group Ltd

%

%

%

Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited

%

%

%

Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd.

%

%

%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

4,998 %

%

5,008 %

Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Ltd.

4,89 %

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

13.08.2019



