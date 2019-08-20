United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 1st Interim Announcement





On 16 August 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 74,866 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

16 August 2019

74,866

27.5026



The overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG on 16 August 2019 is 74,866 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 19 August 2019

United Internet AG

The Executive Board