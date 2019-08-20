DGAP-Ad-hoc: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





GK Software SE - Decision taken to increase capital from authorised capital





19-Aug-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board at GK Software SE has decided to increase the Company"s share capital, excluding any subscription rights for shareholders, by making partial use of the authorised capital to the tune of as much as EUR 180,000,00 K by issuing as many as 180,000 individual no-par share certificates in return for cash contributions; this amounts to 9.3% of the previous share capital; the entire procedure has been approved by the Supervisory Board. The new shares are set to be made available for acquisition by institutional investors through ICF Bank AG Werpapierhandelsbank, Frankfurt/Main, as part of an accelerated bookbuild within a bookbuilding price range of EUR 64.00 to EUR 66.00.

The net proceeds of issuing the shares from the increase in capital will primarily be used for the planned establishment of the Retail Excellence Center together with SAP SE and the further development of the solution world in the areas of Fuel, Artificial Intelligence for Retail (AIR), Fiscalization and Cloud. This is intended to further expand the company"s market-leading position and tap new potential.

The number of shares to be issued and the offer price will be decided and announced after the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process.

The new shares will be authorised for trading on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard section of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without the need to publish a brochure. The new shares, like the existing ones, are entitled to attract dividend payments from 1 January 2019 onwards.

GK Software SE



Waldstraße 7



08261 Schöneck



Germany



WKN 757142



ISIN DE0007571424



Listed: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)