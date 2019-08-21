DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Hamburg Commercial Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019

German: https://www.hcob-bank.de/de/investoren/konzernberichterstattung/konzernberichterstattung/

English: https://www.hcob-bank.de/en/investoren/konzernberichterstattung/konzernberichterstattung/





