DGAP-AFR: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2019. augusztus 20., kedd, 15:24
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hamburg Commercial Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburg Commercial Bank AG
|Gerhart-Hauptmann-Platz 50
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hcob-bank.com
|ISIN-Liste abrufbar unter:
http://www.hcob-bank.de/media/pdf/investorrelations/funding/anleihe/MarktSegment.pdf
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
860367 20.08.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]