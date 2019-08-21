DGAP-News: GK Software SE - Increase in cash capital successfully allocated
2019. augusztus 20., kedd, 18:35
DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
20 August 2019 | Schöneck
GK Software SE - Increase in cash capital successfully allocated
Investors have snapped up 80,000 new shares in the increase in capital announced yesterday via ICF BANK AG at an issue price of EUR 64.00 per share. This means that the gross proceeds resulting from the issue amount to EUR 5,120,000.00.
The net proceeds of issuing the shares from the increase in capital will primarily be used for the planned establishment of the Retail Excellence Center together with SAP SE and the further development of the solution world in the areas of Fuel, Artificial Intelligence for Retail (AIR), Fiscalization and Cloud. This is intended to further expand the company"s market-leading position and tap new potential.
The new shares are authorised for trading on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard section at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without the need to publish a brochure. The new shares are entitled to attract dividend payments from 1 January 2019,
The free float proportion of the share capital is increased to 49.28% as a result of the increase in capital.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com
