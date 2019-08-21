DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





21.08.2019 / 12:34





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports





