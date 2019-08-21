DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2019. augusztus 21., szerda, 12:34
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
860933 21.08.2019
