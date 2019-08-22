DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. augusztus 21., szerda, 15:06





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG


Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


21.08.2019 / 15:06


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Aug 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.04 % 5.65 % 5.70 % 1069837447
Previous notification 0.07 % 0.65 % 0.72 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 459711 0.00 % 0.04 %
Total 459711 0.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 16.08.2019 to 16.12.2022 at any time 21207900 1.98 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 14754449 1.38 %
Compound Option From 03.03.2021 to 22.05.2024 at any time 31430 0 %
Equity Call Option* From 16.08.2019 to 17.12.2021 at any time 1417500 0.13 %
    Total 37411279 3.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG








































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 08.08.2069 at any time Cash 4751 0 %
Cash Settled Futures 20.12.2019 at any time Cash 200000 0.02 %
Equity Call Option 01.10.2019 at any time Cash 1925 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 07.05.2024 at any time Cash 2997 0 %
Equity Swap From 24.09.2019 to 16.07.2024 at any time Cash 301538 0.03 %
Compound Option From 28.08.2019 to 07.05.2024 at any time Cash 200740 0.02 %
Equity Put Option From 16.08.2019 to 16.12.2022 at any time Physical 7406300 0.69 %
Equity Call Option From 23.11.2020 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1209085 0.11 %
Equity Put Option From 23.11.2020 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 13743083 1.28 %
Equity Put Option* From 16.08.2019 to 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 1417500 0.13 %
      Total 23070419 2.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





































































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.10 % 5.10 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated % % %
Banco Morgan Stanley S.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Latin America Incorporated % % %
Banco Morgan Stanley S.A. % % %
Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior % % %
Morgan Stanley Derivative Products Fund % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 0.13% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 


Date

21 Aug 2019














21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 120

70372 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




861005  21.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861005&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum