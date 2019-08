DGAP-Ad-hoc: Burgenland Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Forecast





Burgenland Holding AG: Energie Burgenland AG, in which Burgenland Holding AG holds a 49 percent stake, prematurely ends its US Cross Border Lease





21-Aug-2019





The supervisory board of Energie Burgenland AG, in which Burgenland Holding AG holds a 49% stake, has in today"s meeting approved the early cessation of the US Cross Border Lease of Energie Burgenland AG"s networks entered into in 2001. The anticipated short-term expenditure will be offset by expected profits; in the medium term, the expected cessation, which includes granted collateral, should have a positive effect on the financial results of Energie Burgenland AG.





For the 2018/19 financial year of Energie Burgenland AG, which ends on 30 September 2019, a stable financial result on the level of the previous year"s financial result is expected.







Contact:



Burgenland Holding AG



Member of Executive Board





Dr. Klaus Kohlhuber



Technologiezentrum



Marktstraße 3



7000 Eisenstadt



Phone: +43 2236 200-12398



E-Mail: klaus.kohlhuber@evn.at

