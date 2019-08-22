DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of 2019 - revenue forecast adjusted for full year 2019
2019. augusztus 22., csütörtök, 09:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Half Year Results
Publication of insider information in accordance with
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of 2019 - revenue forecast adjusted for full year 2019
In the first six months of 2019, the FP Group generated revenue of EUR 99.0 million according to preliminary figures after EUR 104.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted for positive currency effects, revenue totalled EUR 97.4 million in the first half of 2019.
At the same time, FP generated EBITDA of EUR 11.6 million in the reporting period as against EUR 12.8 million in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for positive currency effects of EUR 0.8 million and expenses for the JUMP project of EUR 2.2 million, EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million against an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 13.7 million in the same period of the previous year. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% (H1 2018: 13.1%).
Due to a general economic slowdown, the significant decline in revenue in the low-margin Mail Services segment, a partial deferral of sales in the core franking business, as well as a positive, however lower than initially planned revenue development in the Software/ Digital segment, the Management Board decided today to adjust the revenue forecast for the FP Group for the financial year 2019. Accordingly, FP expects revenue in 2019 to be slightly higher than the previous year"s level. Initially a strong increase in revenue was forecasted for the financial year 2019. At the same time, the FP Group again confirms its EBITDA forecast and continues to expect a strong increase for 2019 as a whole, adjusted for expenses for the JUMP project.
In addition, the company again confirms its forecast for adjusted free cash flow. With further investments in ACT and new products and services, FP continues to expect that the adjusted free cash flow for the financial year 2019 will be positive, yet considerably lower than in the previous year.
The anticipated development of the financial performance indicators for financial year 2019 is based on the assumption of constant exchange rates.
For press enquiries, please contact:
Karl R. Thiel, VP of Corporate Communications
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Till Gießmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|861459
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
861459 22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
