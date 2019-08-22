DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM accelerates revenue and earnings growth in second quarter
Munich, 22 August 2019 - CTS EVENTIM, an internationally leading Ticketing and Live Entertainment provider, significantly grew its revenues and earnings in the first half of 2019. Compared to the previous year (EUR 606.6 million), Group revenues rose by 14.8 percent to EUR 696.6 million. Normalised EBITDA increased by 18.7 percent to EUR 111.8 million (PY: EUR 94.1 million), thus exceeding the EUR 100-million mark at mid-year for the first time. The normalised EBITDA margin rose to 16.0 percent after 15.5 percent in the previous year.
Both the Ticketing and Live Entertainment segments contributed to these developments. And both were able to accelerate their growth momentum in the second quarter.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented: "CTS EVENTIM is heading for another successful year. Our revenue and earnings growth has gained momentum in recent months and is driven by both segments. Among other things, we have improved our online ticket volume by more than six percent. In addition, CTS EVENTIM has made some important strategic moves for the future: in Ticketing through our planned stake in France Billet, in Live Entertainment with the founding of our promoter network EVENTIM LIVE."
In the Ticketing segment, CTS EVENTIM improved its first-half revenues by 9.2 percent to EUR 200.2 million (PY: EUR 183.4 million). Normalised EBITDA increased by 13.3 percent to EUR 74.4 million (PY: EUR 65.6 million). The main driver was a further increase in online ticket volume: CTS EVENTIM sold 23.7 million tickets via its own web portals in the first half of the year, an increase of 6.1 percent over the previous year (22.4 million). In the second quarter, online ticket volume rose by 8.3 percent.
CTS EVENTIM also achieved significant growth with its Live Entertainment activities. Revenues in this segment increased by 17.6 percent to EUR 504.5 million (PY: EUR 429.1 million), thus exceeding half a billion Euros for the first time after six months. Normalised EBITDA rose by 31.1 percent to EUR 37.4 million (PY: EUR 28.5 million).
Given the positive business performance in the first six months of the year, CTS EVENTIM expects that the company will continue to grow its revenues and earnings for the full financial year 2019.
The Group Interim Report will be available on corporate.eventim.de as soon as this press release is published.
About CTS EVENTIM
