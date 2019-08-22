DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. augusztus 22., csütörtök, 09:52





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


22.08.2019 / 09:52


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019
German: http://www.usu.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: http://www.usu.de/en/investors/financial-reports














22.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




861705  22.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861705&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum