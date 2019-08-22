DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

2019. augusztus 22., csütörtök, 10:21








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.08.2019 / 10:20



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Krippner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG


b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
8.7800 EUR 3863.20 EUR
8.7900 EUR 4922.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.7856 EUR 8785.6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














22.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



53405  22.08.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum