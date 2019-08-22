DGAP-DD: MVV Energie AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.08.2019 / 11:03



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Glätzer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: General Manager of MVV Netze GmbH (100% affiliate of MVV Energie AG)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MVV Energie AG


b) LEI

529900ISR2VNZV1C0T93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0H52F5


b) Nature of the transaction

Gift of 1.500 Shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MVV Energie AG

Luisenring 49

68159 Mannheim

Germany
Internet: www.mvv.de





 
