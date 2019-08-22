







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





22.08.2019 / 11:03







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Volker

Last name(s):

Glätzer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

General Manager of MVV Netze GmbH (100% affiliate of MVV Energie AG)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MVV Energie AG





b) LEI

529900ISR2VNZV1C0T93



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0H52F5





b) Nature of the transaction

Gift of 1.500 Shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



