2019. augusztus 22., csütörtök, 16:03





Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


22.08.2019 / 16:03


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019
German: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/finanzberichte
English: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/en/financial-reports














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft)

Osterstraße 31

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-hypo.de





 
