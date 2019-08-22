DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) hereby announces that the

following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019

German: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/finanzberichte

English: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/en/financial-reports





