DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


22.08.2019 / 16:10


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019
German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/db-pfk-geschaefts-halbjahresberichte.htm
English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/db-pfk-annual-half-year-reports.htm














Language: English
Company: DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 72

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
