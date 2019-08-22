DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE Signs Contract With World"s Leading IT and Consulting Firm Based in the USA, for Global Use of SNP Software

2019. augusztus 22., csütörtök, 16:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract


SNP SE Signs Contract With World"s Leading IT and Consulting Firm Based in the USA, for Global Use of SNP Software


22-Aug-2019 / 16:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of Insider Information in Accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Cooperation



SNP SE Signs Contract With World"s Leading IT and Consulting Firm Based in the USA, for Global Use of SNP Software



SNP expects revenue of at least USD 30 million until 2022 from this contract for software licenses





Heidelberg, Germany, August 22, 2019 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP; Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0007203705, WKN: 720370) and one of the world"s leading IT and consulting firms based in the USA, with a presence in nearly all other countries on Earth, signed a contract today for the purpose of using SNP software for the implementation of transformation projects by the global IT and consulting firm. The IT and consulting firm committed to purchasing SNP software licenses for data transformation with a minimum value of USD 30 million.



For the current fiscal year, SNP expects a revenue and earnings effect in the upper single-digit million euro range.


SNP thus also committed to training the contract partner on the software comprehensively and supporting them in their projects.



About SNP



With its own solutions, SNP SE supports organizations in adapting their business models and seizing the opportunities of digitalization. SNP software and services facilitate the implementation of business or technical modifications to business applications and enable its customers to implement these modifications automatically.



The unique BluefieldTM approach and world-leading SNP Business Transformation Platform have created the conditions necessary to set an industry standard for automated data transformations. SNP specializes in automatically analyzing, implementing and tracking changes in IT systems. This approach significantly improves quality, reduces risk, and makes transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective in compliance with the highest compliance and security standards.



The SNP Group has around 1,250 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 131 million in the 2018 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).



Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:



Marcel Wiskow

Tel: +49 6221 6425-637

Fax: +49 6221 6425-20

Email: investor.relations@snpgroup.com










22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 861903





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



861903  22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861903&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum