SNP SE Signs Contract With World"s Leading IT and Consulting Firm Based in the USA, for Global Use of SNP Software

SNP expects revenue of at least USD 30 million until 2022 from this contract for software licenses





Heidelberg, Germany, August 22, 2019 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP; Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0007203705, WKN: 720370) and one of the world"s leading IT and consulting firms based in the USA, with a presence in nearly all other countries on Earth, signed a contract today for the purpose of using SNP software for the implementation of transformation projects by the global IT and consulting firm. The IT and consulting firm committed to purchasing SNP software licenses for data transformation with a minimum value of USD 30 million.

For the current fiscal year, SNP expects a revenue and earnings effect in the upper single-digit million euro range.





SNP thus also committed to training the contract partner on the software comprehensively and supporting them in their projects.

About SNP

With its own solutions, SNP SE supports organizations in adapting their business models and seizing the opportunities of digitalization. SNP software and services facilitate the implementation of business or technical modifications to business applications and enable its customers to implement these modifications automatically.

The unique BluefieldTM approach and world-leading SNP Business Transformation Platform have created the conditions necessary to set an industry standard for automated data transformations. SNP specializes in automatically analyzing, implementing and tracking changes in IT systems. This approach significantly improves quality, reduces risk, and makes transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective in compliance with the highest compliance and security standards.

The SNP Group has around 1,250 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 131 million in the 2018 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

