Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement





In the period from August 14, 2019 up to and including August 16, 2019, Westwing Group AG bought back a total of 5,700 shares of Westwing Group AG under the share buyback program; on August 12, 2019, Westwing Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on August 14, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from August 14, 2019 up to and including August 16, 2019 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price (EUR)

August 14, 2019

2,600

4.399323

August 15, 2019

658

4.095106

August 16, 2019

2,442

3.937307

In total

5,700

4.1663



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from August 14, 2019 up to and including August 16, 2019 thus amounts to 5,700 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group AG shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2400/share-buy-back.html.

Munich, August 22, 2019

Westwing Group AG



The Management Board