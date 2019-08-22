DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Guidance update for full year 2019
2019. augusztus 22., csütörtök, 19:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing a change to its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. The change comes mainly as a result of the decline in revenue stemming from the Offer Wall ad format, the biggest contributor to Fyber"s non-programmatic business. The decrease results from a recent change in Apple"s App Store policies banning app install ad campaigns within the Offer Wall format for apps published through their store. The ban went into effect in the course of the first half of 2019. Furthermore, although the core programmatic business with existing clients is in line with yearly expectations, the Company experienced delays in the ramp up of business with new clients during the first half of the year.
Further details will be provided with the release of the interim financial statements for the first half of 2019 on 28 August 2019.
Notifying person
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|862005
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
862005 22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]