23.08.2019 / 09:00


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ALBIS Leasing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed:

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019
German: http://www.albis-lesaing.de/invesoren/finanzberichte/














Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG

Ifflandstraße 4

22087 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de





 
