1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Schreyoegg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG





b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0D9PT0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - joint stock deposit together with wife Sabine Schreyoegg





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

247.7000 EUR





16595.90 EUR



247.8000 EUR





13133.40 EUR



248.0000 EUR





20832.00 EUR



248.0000 EUR





4464.00 EUR



248.0000 EUR





16864.00 EUR



248.1000 EUR





8683.50 EUR



248.1000 EUR





12901.20 EUR



248.2000 EUR





23579.00 EUR



248.3000 EUR





1738.10 EUR



248.2000 EUR





12410.00 EUR



248.3000 EUR





20608.90 EUR



248.5000 EUR





24104.50 EUR



248.1000 EUR





2481.00 EUR



248.2000 EUR





22338.00 EUR



248.5000 EUR





21371.00 EUR



248.6000 EUR





20136.60 EUR



248.7000 EUR





1243.50 EUR



247.6000 EUR





4723.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

248.208 EUR





248208.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-22; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



