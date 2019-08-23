DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schreyoegg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG


b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - joint stock deposit together with wife Sabine Schreyoegg


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
247.7000 EUR 16595.90 EUR
247.8000 EUR 13133.40 EUR
248.0000 EUR 20832.00 EUR
248.0000 EUR 4464.00 EUR
248.0000 EUR 16864.00 EUR
248.1000 EUR 8683.50 EUR
248.1000 EUR 12901.20 EUR
248.2000 EUR 23579.00 EUR
248.3000 EUR 1738.10 EUR
248.2000 EUR 12410.00 EUR
248.3000 EUR 20608.90 EUR
248.5000 EUR 24104.50 EUR
248.1000 EUR 2481.00 EUR
248.2000 EUR 22338.00 EUR
248.5000 EUR 21371.00 EUR
248.6000 EUR 20136.60 EUR
248.7000 EUR 1243.50 EUR
247.6000 EUR 4723.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
248.208 EUR 248208.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
