Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wilfried
Last name(s): Trepels

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE


b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
15.65 EUR 5759.20 EUR
15.66 EUR 4181.22 EUR
15.67 EUR 7850.67 EUR
15.68 EUR 6099.52 EUR
15.69 EUR 15909.66 EUR
15.70 EUR 15087.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.68 EUR 54887.97 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: EDE-XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
