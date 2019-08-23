







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





23.08.2019 / 10:22







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Wilfried

Last name(s):

Trepels



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE





b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000WACK012





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.65 EUR





5759.20 EUR



15.66 EUR





4181.22 EUR



15.67 EUR





7850.67 EUR



15.68 EUR





6099.52 EUR



15.69 EUR





15909.66 EUR



15.70 EUR





15087.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.68 EUR





54887.97 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

EDE-XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























23.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



