1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Lehmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg


b) LEI

B81CK4ESI35472RHJ606 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000LB190S6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
99.25 EUR 5000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
99.25 EUR 5000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Am Hauptbahnhof 2

70173 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.lbbw.de


