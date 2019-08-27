DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
H1 2019 Financial Highlights
H1 2019 Operational Highlights
"Overall, Biofrontera continues to perform remarkably well. Our revenue has increased significantly since 2016. And we will continue our dynamic revenue growth in 2019. In the first half of this year, we achieved key milestones in driving forward the global positioning and further development of Biofrontera as a leading specialist in dermatology. In the reporting period, we increased total revenue by 55%. Growth was driven in particular by the US, but also by the German market, where revenue grew by 82% year-over-year. In the US, revenue growth was 59%, such that in this market we are now in an excellent position due to our expanded commercial portfolio with Ameluz(R) and Xepi(R). We expect overall revenue growth during the remainder of 2019 to be at a similar level as in the first half of the year with around 50%. Adjusted for the Cutanea acquisition, we continue to expect to reach operating break-even in the fourth quarter," said Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert.
Key financial figures for the first six months of 2019
US commercial update
In January 2019, Biofrontera received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase the production batch size for Ameluz(R). The five-fold increase in batch size ensures a secure supply of Ameluz(R) enabling Biofrontera to sustainably meet the growing demand in the US and to improve gross margins.
With the successfully completed integration of Cutanea, acquired in March 2019, Biofrontera has expanded its product portfolio with the FDA-approved prescription drug Xepi(R) for the treatment of impetigo. In addition to the commercialization of Ameluz(R), Biofrontera is now also focusing on Xepi(R) in the US. It is the first new topical antibiotic that has entered the American market in almost 10 years and for which no antibiotic resistance is known.
About Biofrontera:
Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.
The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company"s lead product is the combination of Ameluz(R), a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED(R) for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz(R) has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets Xepi(R), a prescription medication for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos(R), which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.
Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.
