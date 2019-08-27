DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: "Notice of allowance" for US patent application in respect of combination therapies using lefitolimod and EnanDIM(R) with checkpoint inhibitors
2019. augusztus 27., kedd, 09:41
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Patent
PRESS RELEASE N 15 / 2019 of 08/27/2019
MOLOGEN AG: "Notice of allowance" for US patent application in respect of combination therapies using lefitolimod and EnanDIM(R) with checkpoint inhibitors
This patent to be granted therefore offers broad protection of the path taken by MOLOGEN going forward, with the Company focusing on combination therapy approaches using lefitolimod and EnanDIM(R) in conjunction with checkpoint inhibitors in the therapeutic area of oncologicy.
Dr. med. Stefan M. Manth, CEO of MOLOGEN AG, explains: "This news fills us with pride and satisfaction. As part of the Company"s strategic focus on the clinical development of combined immunotherapies, this intellectual property right represents a hugely important safeguard for MOLOGEN.
MOLOGEN AG
The focus of MOLOGEN"s development is on DNA-based TLR9 agonists. This includes the lead compound, the immunotherapy lefitolimod, and its next generation molecules EnanDIM(R), building the foundation for a next generation immunotherapy platform in areas of unmet need.
Forthcoming milestones include: the start of the TITAN study in HIV, the start of the clinical development of EnanDIM(R) and additional combination studies in cancer, including one with our strategic partner Oncologie Inc., which are in an advanced planning stage.
MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|863585
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
863585 27.08.2019
