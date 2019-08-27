DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Patent





PRESS RELEASE N 15 / 2019 of 08/27/2019

MOLOGEN AG: "Notice of allowance" for US patent application in respect of combination therapies using lefitolimod and EnanDIM(R) with checkpoint inhibitors





Berlin, 27 August 2019 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900 / SIN A2LQ90) has today announced that the Company has received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application "Combination comprising immunostimulatory oligonucleotides" (US 15/756,798). The patent application targets the use of dSLIM(R) molecules, which includes the TLR9 agonist lefitolimod, as well as the molecules from the EnanDIM(R) platform, MOLOGEN"s next generation of TLR9 agonists, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.

This patent to be granted therefore offers broad protection of the path taken by MOLOGEN going forward, with the Company focusing on combination therapy approaches using lefitolimod and EnanDIM(R) in conjunction with checkpoint inhibitors in the therapeutic area of oncologicy.

Dr. med. Stefan M. Manth, CEO of MOLOGEN AG, explains: "This news fills us with pride and satisfaction. As part of the Company"s strategic focus on the clinical development of combined immunotherapies, this intellectual property right represents a hugely important safeguard for MOLOGEN.

MOLOGEN AG is a German biopharmaceutical Company and a pioneer in the field of immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops immunotherapies for the treatment of HIV and infectious diseases.

The focus of MOLOGEN"s development is on DNA-based TLR9 agonists. This includes the lead compound, the immunotherapy lefitolimod, and its next generation molecules EnanDIM(R), building the foundation for a next generation immunotherapy platform in areas of unmet need.

Forthcoming milestones include: the start of the TITAN study in HIV, the start of the clinical development of EnanDIM(R) and additional combination studies in cancer, including one with our strategic partner Oncologie Inc., which are in an advanced planning stage.

MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

