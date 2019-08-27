







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1.1.1.1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person





closely associated

1.1.1.2

Name1

Partan Limited







2.

Reason for the notification

2.1

Position / status2

n/a

2.2

Initial notification /





amendment3

PCA to Cynthia Gordon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.







3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

3.1

Name

Global Fashion Group S.A.

3.2

LEI

Hargreaves Lansdown









4.

Details of the transaction(s)



section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

4.1

Description of the



financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Order to trade shares

Identification code

GFG.DE (LU2010095458)

4.2

Nature of the





transaction8

Purchase of shares

4.3

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.7917 EUR

4,000



Aggregated





information



- Aggregated





volume10

4,000

4.4

- Price11

EUR 11,166.80

4.5

Date of the





transaction12

23/08/2019 (08:49am)

4.6

Place of the





transaction13

United Kingdom



























