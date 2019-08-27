DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

1.1.1.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person


1.1.1.2 Name1 Partan Limited

 









2. Reason for the notification
2.1 Position / status2 n/a
amendment3		 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.

 










3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
3.1 Name Global Fashion Group S.A.
3.2 LEI Hargreaves Lansdown  

 


































4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
financial instrument, type of instrument 6		 Order to trade shares
Identification code GFG.DE (LU2010095458)
transaction8		 Purchase of shares
4.3 Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
2.7917 EUR 4,000
volume10		 4,000
4.4 - Price11 EUR 11,166.80
transaction12		 23/08/2019 (08:49am)
transaction13		 United Kingdom













Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
