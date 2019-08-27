

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 27. Interim Report





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 27. Interim Report





27.08.2019 / 13:48





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 27. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 19.08.2019 through 23.08.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:



Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

19.08.2019

90.000

189,2355

20.08.2019

90.000

187,9070

21.08.2019

90.000

189,3224

22.08.2019

90.000

187,2376

23.08.2019

140.000

184,8787







1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividend-information/share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 27.08.2019



Linde plc



























27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



