Earnings call on 2019 half-year figures on Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:00 (CEST)

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 27 August 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") announces financial figures for the first half-year 2019, on 29 August 2019.

On this occasion, the Company cordially invites investors, analysts and press representatives to an Earnings call with the Senior Management of Haier Smart Home, represented by Senior IR Manager Anita Sun, on Friday, 30 August 2019, at 11:00 (CEST).

The call will be held in English.

To participate in the conference, please call the following numbers:

Germany: +49 800 181 3971

FR: +33 800 903 743

IT: +39 800 786 153

UK: +44 800 068 8186

IE: +353 1 526 0052

CH: +41 22 761 4030

NL: +31 800 022 4681

SE: +46 8 5051 3550

DK: +45 3 272 7714

US: +1 866 212 5567

CA: +1 877 252 8508

The code number for all telephone numbers is: 5402030#

You can dial into the conference call at any time during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask questions may do so after the comments of the Management in the Q&A session.

For further information, please see the publication of the 2019 half-year report available on the Company"s website as of 29 August 2019 under http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.





About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:



Haier is one of the world"s leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier"s online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.



