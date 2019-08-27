DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Earnings call on 2019 half-year figures on Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:00 (CEST)
2019. augusztus 27., kedd, 14:15
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Earnings call on 2019 half-year figures on Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:00 (CEST)
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 27 August 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") announces financial figures for the first half-year 2019, on 29 August 2019.
On this occasion, the Company cordially invites investors, analysts and press representatives to an Earnings call with the Senior Management of Haier Smart Home, represented by Senior IR Manager Anita Sun, on Friday, 30 August 2019, at 11:00 (CEST).
The call will be held in English.
To participate in the conference, please call the following numbers:
Germany: +49 800 181 3971
The code number for all telephone numbers is: 5402030#
You can dial into the conference call at any time during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask questions may do so after the comments of the Management in the Q&A session.
For further information, please see the publication of the 2019 half-year report available on the Company"s website as of 29 August 2019 under http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|y.sun@haier.de
|Internet:
|www.haier.net
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
|WKN:
|A2JM2W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|863739
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
863739 27.08.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]