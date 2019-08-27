DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 23/08/2019, 13:06 CET/CEST - GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. augusztus 27., kedd, 15:08





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE


Correction of a release from 23/08/2019, 13:06 CET/CEST - GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.08.2019 / 15:08


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Correction of a publication dated 23.08.2019



1. Details of issuer


GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Aug 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

2020800














27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




863829  27.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863829&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum