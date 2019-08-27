DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software SE





Correction of a release from 23/08/2019, 13:06 CET/CEST - GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





27.08.2019 / 15:08





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 23.08.2019







1. Details of issuer



GK Software SE



Waldstraße 7



08261 Schöneck



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

22 Aug 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

2020800







