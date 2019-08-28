DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





28.08.2019 / 15:05





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: September 13, 2019

German: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/0/deutsche-familienversicherung-ag.html

English: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/0/deutsche-familienversicherung-ag.html





28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

