DGAP-AFR: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. augusztus 28., szerda, 15:05





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.08.2019 / 15:05


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: September 13, 2019
German: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/0/deutsche-familienversicherung-ag.html
English: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/0/deutsche-familienversicherung-ag.html














28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




864775  28.08.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864775&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum