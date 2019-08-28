DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Federal Court of Justice rejects appeal

On October 12, 2017, the Düsseldorf Supreme Court announced the verdict in the ongoing antitrust proceedings and set the fines for A.S. Création Tapeten AG and the persons concerned at a total of EUR 13.9 million. A.S. Création Tapeten AG and the persons concerned had lodged against this verdict appeals with the Federal Court of Justice. Yesterday, A.S. Création Tapeten AG was served with the decision of the Federal Court of Justice, according to which the appeals were rejected. This means that the above verdict by the Düsseldorf Supreme Court is final.

The decision by the Federal Court of Justice has no effect on the earnings position of A.S. Création, as the fines imposed by the Düsseldorf Supreme Court had already been fully expensed in the consolidated financial statements for 2017.



An amount of EUR 2.0 million of the fines imposed has been paid so far, leaving A.S. Création with a payment obligation of EUR 11.9 million as a result of the verdict which has now become final. The consolidated balance sheet of A.S. Création for the period ended June 30, 2019 shows cash and cash equivalents in the amount of EUR 22.6 million, which means that sufficient precautions have been taken for the cash outflow arising from the decision by the Federal Court of Justice.



Gummersbach, August 28, 2019



A.S. Création Tapeten AG



The Managing Board




Contact:

Maik Krämer

Director of Finance and Controlling

Südstr. 47

D-51645 Gummersbach

Phone +49-2261-542 387

Fax +49-2261-542 304

E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de







Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany
Phone: +49 22 61 54 2-0
Fax: +49 22 61 54 2-3 04
E-mail: investor@as-creation.de
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNNN5
WKN: A1TNNN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 864789





 
