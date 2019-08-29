DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement





Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance





29.08.2019 / 13:29







Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on



29 August 2019 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020



(01/04/2019-30/06/2019):

- Sales revenue: EUR 10.9 million (EUR 8.8 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- EBITDA: EUR 3.3 million (EUR 2.1 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- EBIT: EUR 2.1 million (EUR 1.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 1.9 million (EUR -0.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 34.0 million as of 30 June 2019 (EUR 33.2 million as of 31 March 2019)

Please access the report via the following links:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).