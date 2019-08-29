The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 27, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 aug 2019



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Contract for difference

129.948,00

129.948,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

385.477,00

385.473,15

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.023,00

6.023,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

5.713,00

5.712,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

89.000,00

89.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Warrant

57.700,00

57.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Warrant

82.750,00

82.750,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Swap

393.681,00

393.681,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

403.657,00

403.652,96

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

57.700,00

57.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Convertible bond

897.022,00

897.022,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

602.962,00

602.955,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,02 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,27 %

2,76 %

Voting rights

3,02 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,27 %

2,76 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %

