DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG







METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.08.2019 / 14:53


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: METRO AG
Street: Metro-Straße 1
Postal code: 40235
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to merger

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Daniel Křetínský
Date of birth: 09 Jul 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Aug 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 17.52 % 15.20 % 32.71 % 360121736
Previous notification 17.52 % 15.20 % 32.71 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019
63085545 % 17.52 %
Total 63085545 17.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call option n/a n/a 54726393 15.20 %
    Total 54726393 15.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce GmbH 17.52 % 15.20 % 32.71 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting rights are transferred from EP Global Commerce II GmbH to EP Global Commerce GmbH due to merger of EP Global Commerce II GmbH and EP Global Commerce GmbH  


Date

29 Aug 2019














30.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




866233  30.08.2019 



