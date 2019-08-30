DGAP-DD: alstria office REIT-AG english

2019. augusztus 30., péntek, 14:45















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.08.2019 / 14:44



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Conradi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

alstria office REIT-AG


b) LEI

529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
14.99 EUR 18902.39 EUR
15.00 EUR 76650.00 EUR
15.01 EUR 84491.29 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.004 EUR 180043.68 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














30.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



53585  30.08.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum