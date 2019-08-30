DGAP-News: Veragold Mining Company GmbH: Equity Forum Frankfurt

The gold-linked bond of Veragold Mining Company GmbH (ISIN: DE000A2TR091 | WKN: A2TR09) will be presented at the Equity Forum German Fall Conference in Frankfurt on September 2 and 3, 2019 by Frank Magliato, Managing Director and Stefan Kreis, EVP Corporate Finance. The Equity Forum Fall Conference is a MiFiD II-compliant event for institutional investors and financial analysts as well as venture capital and private equity investors.



About Veragold Mining Company Panama:

Veragold Mining Company Panama is a private, emerging mining company preparing to be a gold and silver producer in the Republic of Panama. Veragold"s principal asset is the world-class Mina Santa Rosa project in Cañazas, Republic of Panama with over 1.2M ounces of gold already defined, along with over 5M ounces of silver. Veragold has a Contract Law under the Republic of Panama"s Law Decree 92 of November 7, 2013, which covers a 50km radius of Minas Santa Rosa, affording other opportunities for further development.















