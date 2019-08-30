DGAP-News: Veragold Mining Company GmbH: Equity Forum Frankfurt
2019. augusztus 30., péntek, 15:00
The gold-linked bond of Veragold Mining Company GmbH (ISIN: DE000A2TR091 | WKN: A2TR09) will be presented at the Equity Forum German Fall Conference in Frankfurt on September 2 and 3, 2019 by Frank Magliato, Managing Director and Stefan Kreis, EVP Corporate Finance. The Equity Forum Fall Conference is a MiFiD II-compliant event for institutional investors and financial analysts as well as venture capital and private equity investors.
About Veragold Mining Company Panama:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veragold Mining Company GmbH
|Ohmstrasse 22
|80802 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|stefank@veragold.de
|Internet:
|www.veragold.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TR091
|WKN:
|A2TR09
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|866491
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
866491 30.08.2019
