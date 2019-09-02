DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.09.2019 / 12:52



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Elsner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of Bayer shares to the value of EUR 5000.00 at a discount of 20 % on the subscription amount. The shares will be purchased at the volume-weighted average price for Bayer shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 5, 2019. Fractions of shares will be calculated to four decimal places.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-02; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
