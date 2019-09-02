United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 3rd Interim Announcement





In the period from August 26, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 200,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of



15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

26 August 2019

23,853

28.3642

27 August 2019

30,190

28.3367

28 August 2019

55,284

29.0966

29 August 2019

44,370

29.5950

30 August 2019

46,303

29.7843



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 639,866 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, September 2, 2019

United Internet AG

The Executive Board