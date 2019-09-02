DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.09.2019 / 17:47



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Brendgen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
17.600024 EUR 44000.06 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.600024 EUR 44000.06 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
