Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.09.2019 / 19:48



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: ABCON Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Weinmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
55.81 EUR 167430.00 EUR
55.86 EUR 111720.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 167400.00 EUR
55.93 EUR 111860.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
55.841 EUR 558410.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-02; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
