1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Klaus

Last name(s):

Weinmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Regina

Last name(s):

Weinmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CANCOM SE





b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

55.80 EUR





65899.80 EUR



55.85 EUR





26752.15 EUR



55.90 EUR





19006.00 EUR



55.85 EUR





62105.20 EUR



55.90 EUR





29347.50 EUR



55.95 EUR





20309.85 EUR



55.90 EUR





111800.00 EUR



55.80 EUR





44640.00 EUR



55.85 EUR





42948.65 EUR



55.90 EUR





15428.40 EUR



55.95 EUR





8672.25 EUR



55.80 EUR





62328.60 EUR



55.85 EUR





34124.35 EUR



55.90 EUR





15204.80 EUR



55.90 EUR





77924.60 EUR



55.95 EUR





51362.10 EUR



56.00 EUR





33152.00 EUR



56.05 EUR





5380.80 EUR



55.95 EUR





71560.05 EUR



56.00 EUR





52864.00 EUR



55.90 EUR





23086.70 EUR



56.05 EUR





20402.20 EUR



56.20 EUR





100710.40 EUR



56.15 EUR





11679.20 EUR



56.20 EUR





112400.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

55.954 EUR





1119089.60 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



