1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Weinmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Weinmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
55.80 EUR 65899.80 EUR
55.85 EUR 26752.15 EUR
55.90 EUR 19006.00 EUR
55.85 EUR 62105.20 EUR
55.90 EUR 29347.50 EUR
55.95 EUR 20309.85 EUR
55.90 EUR 111800.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 44640.00 EUR
55.85 EUR 42948.65 EUR
55.90 EUR 15428.40 EUR
55.95 EUR 8672.25 EUR
55.80 EUR 62328.60 EUR
55.85 EUR 34124.35 EUR
55.90 EUR 15204.80 EUR
55.90 EUR 77924.60 EUR
55.95 EUR 51362.10 EUR
56.00 EUR 33152.00 EUR
56.05 EUR 5380.80 EUR
55.95 EUR 71560.05 EUR
56.00 EUR 52864.00 EUR
55.90 EUR 23086.70 EUR
56.05 EUR 20402.20 EUR
56.20 EUR 100710.40 EUR
56.15 EUR 11679.20 EUR
56.20 EUR 112400.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
55.954 EUR 1119089.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-02; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
