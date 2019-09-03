



Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





03.09.2019





1. Details of issuer



Heidelberg Pharma AG



Schriesheimer Str. 101



68526 Ladenburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

31.08.2019



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

28158015







