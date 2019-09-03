



03.09.2019 / 17:06





infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 10, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: September 10, 2019

German: http://www.infas-holding.de/halbjahresberichte.html

English: http://www.infas-holding.de/halbjahresberichte.html





