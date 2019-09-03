DGAP-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. szeptember 03., kedd, 17:06







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


03.09.2019 / 17:06


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 10, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: September 10, 2019
German: http://www.infas-holding.de/halbjahresberichte.html
English: http://www.infas-holding.de/halbjahresberichte.html














03.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Friedrich-Wilhelm-Str. 18

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.infas-holding.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




867935  03.09.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=867935&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum