03.09.2019 / 22:29





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 28. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 26.08.2019 through 30.08.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:



Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

26.08.2019

100.213

184,4947

27.08.2019

49.929

185,2074

28.08.2019

50.600

184,8548

29.08.2019

25.000

187,7379

30.08.2019

25.000

188,2138







1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividend-information/share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 03.09.2019



