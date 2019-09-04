DGAP-Adhoc: MS Industrie AG: Board of Directors decides upon Share Buyback Program
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Munich, 04th of September 2019
AD HOC Communication
If the shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the equivalent value per share paid by the Company (excluding ancillary expenses) may not exceed the price on XETRA platform of the Frankfurt/Main Stock Exchange determined by the opening auction by more than 10% and may not undercut the same price by more than 20%.
MS Industrie AG currently holds 80,400 own shares. This corresponds to around 0.27% of the share capital.
The own shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes, in particular for existing and future employee participation programs and / or as consideration in the context of investments in other companies.
MS Industrie AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MS Industrie AG
|Brienner Straße 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 900
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 999
|E-mail:
|info@ms-industrie.ag
|Internet:
|www.ms-industrie.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005855183
|WKN:
|585518
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|868309
