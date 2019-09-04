



04.09.2019







World Premiere of Voltabox"s 800V Technology for Automotive Applications at the IAA





- Presentation of a self-developed drive system with 800V technology is the highlight of the appearance in the IAA"s New Mobility World

- Modular complete drive solution allows each OEM to power up to maximum voltage - super-fast charging up to 250 kW

- Scalable system includes not only traction and on-board batteries, but also engine, inverter and DC-DC converter





Delbrück, Germany, September 4, 2019 - Voltabox [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] will be exhibiting in the New Mobility World from September 10-15, 2019 as part of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. For the first time, the Group will be presenting its innovative drive system based on 800V technology to the world public. The company will exhibit its solutions together with its parent company paragon at booth B08 in hall 5.0.





Voltabox is combining the entry into the automotive market segment with the presentation of a pioneering electric drive system for the industry. This is based on the 800V technology, which is currently one of the most demanding challenges in the field of electromobility. The self-developed, scalable Voltabox solution will make this high performance technology accessible to any manufacturer (OEM). The system can be individually and flexibly adapted to the respective requirements. At the IAA, Voltabox will vividly demonstrate the complete and fully operational system in a rolling chassis. Visitors at the Voltabox exhibition booth can thereby gain an overview of the integration of each individual component into a vehicle. In addition to the high-voltage traction battery system, these include a 2-way inverter, high-performance electric motors, a highly efficient DC-DC converter and a remote Li-ion electrical system battery.





So far, Voltabox has established itself primarily as a system provider for high performance traction battery systems in industrial applications such as industrial trucks, mining vehicles or trolleybuses. The company also develops, produces and sells high-performance lithium-ion starter batteries for motorcycles and standardized battery packs for use in pedelecs and e-bikes.





Voltabox is presenting at the IAA in the New Mobility World at booth B08 in hall 5.0. In addition to the electromobility solutions from the publicly traded Group, which focus on the rolling chassis with Voltabox"s 800V system, the parent company paragon will be presenting a large number of product innovations for future automotive megatrends. paragon is focusing on comfort dynamics, digital assistance and urban mobility.





The New Mobility World is a platform of the IAA that has, since 2015, served to support exchange among thought leaders on the mobility of the future. The event"s focus areas are digitalization, decarbonization and new forms of mobility. By participating in the leading trade fair and presenting the pioneering 800V drive system, Voltabox is underscoring its own aspiration to advance the future of electromobility through technologically mature products. CEO Jürgen Pampel and Manfred Schmidt, Vice President Sales, will represent the Voltabox Group at the IAA and will be available as contacts for interested trade fair visitors.





About Voltabox AG





Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a rapidly growing system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion batteries that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion batteries for select mass-market applications, such as high-performance motorcycles and pedelecs.

Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, in Austin (Texas, USA), and in Kunshan, China, as well as development sites in Aachen and Markgröningen, Germany.

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.





