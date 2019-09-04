





Vontobel Financial Products GmbH





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG





04.09.2019 / 16:00





Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)



Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 13.09.2019

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 13.09.2019

Deutsch: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente

Englisch: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/SV/Produkter/Jurisdiska_dokument



























