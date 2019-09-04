DGAP-AFR: Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Vontobel Financial Products GmbH


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


04.09.2019 / 16:00


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 13.09.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 13.09.2019
Deutsch: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente
Englisch: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/SV/Produkter/Jurisdiska_dokument














