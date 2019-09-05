DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Issue of Debt





Hamburg, September 4, 2019 - The management board of the SDAX listed Hamburg based solar and wind park operator Encavis AG (the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board, to launch a tap offering of the outstanding perpetual subordinated bonds with time limited conversion rights into ordinary bearer shares of the Company in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 97.3 million issued by its wholly owned subsidiary Encavis Finance B.V. on September 13, 2017 (the "Original Bonds") by issuing new bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 53 million (the "New Bonds"). The total aggregate principal amount of the hybrid convertible bond could thereby increase to a total of up to EUR 150.3 million. As of the settlement date the New Bonds will be consolidated with the Original Bonds and form a single issue (Gesamtemission) under the existing ISIN DE000A19NPE8. The New Bonds will be issued without subscription rights at an issue price to be determined by a book building process. The book building will start immediately. The final issue price of the New Bonds is expected to be announced tomorrow prior to market opening.

The proceeds of the issuance of the New Bonds will be used by Encavis AG to finance new investments in solar and wind parks as well as for general corporate purposes can be accounted for as "equity" under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The issuer of the New Bonds is Encavis Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Encavis AG registered in the Netherlands.

The settlement date for the offering is expected to be on September 13, 2019. Inclusion of the New Bonds to the listing of the Original Bonds on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place on the same day.

About Encavis AG:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The parks for sustainable energy generation generate stable returns through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term purchase agreements (PPAs). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the area of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is the Group"s own service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com

Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations



Tel.: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-242



Fax: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-129



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

