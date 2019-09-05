DGAP-Adhoc: Encavis Finance B.V. today announces the launch of an offering of new bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 53 million to tap its hybrid convertible bond issued in 2017
2019. szeptember 04., szerda, 17:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Encavis Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Issue of Debt
The proceeds of the issuance of the New Bonds will be used by Encavis AG to finance new investments in solar and wind parks as well as for general corporate purposes and can be accounted for as "equity" under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The issuer of the New Bonds is Encavis Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Encavis AG registered in the Netherlands.
The settlement date for the offering is expected to be on September 13, 2019. Inclusion of the New Bonds to the listing of the Original Bonds on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place on the same day.
About the Encavis Group:
The bonds (Bloomberg: CAPGR 5¼ PERP REGS CORP) of Encavis Finance B.V. (formerly known as Capital Stage Finance B.V.) are included to trading in the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A19NPE8 / WKN: A19NPE).]
Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com
Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Encavis Finance B.V.
|Stadionweg 43D
|3077 AS Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 (0)20 521 4777
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A19NPE8
|WKN:
|A19NPE
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|868713
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
868713 04-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
