DGAP-AFR: VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


05.09.2019 / 10:47


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 11, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: September 11, 2019
German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html
English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html














Language: English
