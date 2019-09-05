DGAP-Adhoc: Change in the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Change in the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG


Luebeck, September 5, 2019 - Today, the Chairman of the supervisory board of SLM Solutions Group AG, Dr.-Ing. Michael Mertin, has informed the supervisory board that he will resign from his position as chairman of the supervisory board as well as from his position as member of the supervisory board with effect of the end of today because of different opinions about the future strategic direction of the company. The supervisory board has agreed to this. The supervisory board has elected the current deputy chairman of the supervisory board, Thomas Schweppe, to become new chairman of the supervisory board effective September 6, 2019. Furthermore, the supervisory board has elected Magnus René to become the new deputy chairman of the supervisory board.



About the company:

SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.



