DGAP-Adhoc: Change in the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG
2019. szeptember 05., csütörtök, 12:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Change in the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG
Luebeck, September 5, 2019 - Today, the Chairman of the supervisory board of SLM Solutions Group AG, Dr.-Ing. Michael Mertin, has informed the supervisory board that he will resign from his position as chairman of the supervisory board as well as from his position as member of the supervisory board with effect of the end of today because of different opinions about the future strategic direction of the company. The supervisory board has agreed to this. The supervisory board has elected the current deputy chairman of the supervisory board, Thomas Schweppe, to become new chairman of the supervisory board effective September 6, 2019. Furthermore, the supervisory board has elected Magnus René to become the new deputy chairman of the supervisory board.
< End of the ad-hoc announcement >
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|869127
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
869127 05-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
